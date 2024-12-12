Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 256.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 257.45 and closed slightly lower at 256.90. The stock experienced a high of 258.70 and a low of 255.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 323,187.4 crore, ONGC's 52-week performance shows a high of 344.60 and a low of 192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 360,980 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:41:10 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

Ongc Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest in Ongc indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, and the stock could reach a peak or potentially begin a reversal in the near future.

12 Dec 2024, 09:35:17 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹257.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹256.45

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 257.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 255.67 and 258.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 255.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 258.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15:52 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.64%, currently trading at 258.10. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have appreciated by 31.32%, reaching 258.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-10.06%
6 Months-6.86%
YTD25.14%
1 Year31.32%
12 Dec 2024, 08:49:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.67Support 1255.67
Resistance 2260.18Support 2254.18
Resistance 3261.67Support 3252.67
12 Dec 2024, 08:32:11 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.0, 23.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5544
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14286 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05:32 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹256.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 258.7 & 255.7 yesterday to end at 256.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

