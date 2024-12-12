Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹257.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹256.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹258.70 and a low of ₹255.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹323,187.4 crore, ONGC's 52-week performance shows a high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 360,980 shares traded.
Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%
Ongc Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest in Ongc indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, and the stock could reach a peak or potentially begin a reversal in the near future.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹257.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹256.45
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹257.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹255.67 and ₹258.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹255.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 258.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.64%, currently trading at ₹258.10. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have appreciated by 31.32%, reaching ₹258.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-10.06%
|6 Months
|-6.86%
|YTD
|25.14%
|1 Year
|31.32%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.67
|Support 1
|255.67
|Resistance 2
|260.18
|Support 2
|254.18
|Resistance 3
|261.67
|Support 3
|252.67
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 23.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14286 k
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹256.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.7 & ₹255.7 yesterday to end at ₹256.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend