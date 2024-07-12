Ongc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹300, closing at ₹298.05, with a high of ₹307.1 and a low of ₹295.1. The market cap stood at ₹383446.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹303 and a low of ₹162.5. The BSE volume was 1338598 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.03
|Support 1
|298.03
|Resistance 2
|314.57
|Support 2
|290.57
|Resistance 3
|322.03
|Support 3
|286.03
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 3.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1338 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹307.1 & ₹295.1 yesterday to end at ₹304.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend