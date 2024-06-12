Ongc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹266.05, reached a high of ₹275, and a low of ₹265.5, before closing at ₹259.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹344,196.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a 52-week low of ₹152.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,415,770 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.43
|Support 1
|267.93
|Resistance 2
|280.97
|Support 2
|261.97
|Resistance 3
|286.93
|Support 3
|258.43
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 6.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 141.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹275 & ₹265.5 yesterday to end at ₹259.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend