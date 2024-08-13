Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 332.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 332.65 and closed slightly lower at 332.6. The stock reached a high of 344.55 and a low of 329.8. The company has a market capitalization of 429,364.93 crore. ONGC's 52-week high is 344.6, while the 52-week low stands at 172.2. The BSE reported a trading volume of 3,092,443 shares for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC's share price has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 341.80. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 92.61% to 341.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,342.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.01%
3 Months16.84%
6 Months32.34%
YTD66.45%
1 Year92.61%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1347.1Support 1332.35
Resistance 2353.2Support 2323.7
Resistance 3361.85Support 3317.6
13 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 338.0, 0.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5455
    Sell4545
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35309 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹332.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 344.55 & 329.8 yesterday to end at 341.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.