Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹332.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹332.6. The stock reached a high of ₹344.55 and a low of ₹329.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹429,364.93 crore. ONGC's 52-week high is ₹344.6, while the 52-week low stands at ₹172.2. The BSE reported a trading volume of 3,092,443 shares for ONGC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC's share price has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹341.80. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 92.61% to ₹341.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,342.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.01%
|3 Months
|16.84%
|6 Months
|32.34%
|YTD
|66.45%
|1 Year
|92.61%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|347.1
|Support 1
|332.35
|Resistance 2
|353.2
|Support 2
|323.7
|Resistance 3
|361.85
|Support 3
|317.6
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹338.0, 0.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹344.55 & ₹329.8 yesterday to end at ₹341.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend