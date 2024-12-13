Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹257.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹256.45. The stock reached a high of ₹258.7 and a low of ₹253.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹322,810 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position in the market, considering its 52-week high of ₹344.6 and low of ₹192.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 198,050 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.35
|Support 1
|252.3
|Resistance 2
|260.55
|Support 2
|250.45
|Resistance 3
|262.4
|Support 3
|247.25
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 24.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.7 & ₹253.65 yesterday to end at ₹254. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend