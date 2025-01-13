Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 263.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 264 and closed slightly lower at 263.1. The stock reached a high of 266.5 and a low of 258.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 330,886.50 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position within the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 344.6, while the low is at 209.65. BSE recorded a volume of 328,800 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.03Support 1259.03
Resistance 2270.77Support 2254.77
Resistance 3275.03Support 3251.03
13 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 312.0, 18.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13121212
    Buy4554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17498 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 328 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹263.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 266.5 & 258.5 yesterday to end at 263.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.