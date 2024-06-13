Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹278.35 and closed at ₹273.6. The high for the day was ₹279 and the low was ₹274.6. ONGC's market capitalization was ₹346,523.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹152.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,350,407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21556 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.
13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹279 & ₹274.6 yesterday to end at ₹273.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend