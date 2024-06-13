Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 273.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 278.35 and closed at 273.6. The high for the day was 279 and the low was 274.6. ONGC's market capitalization was 346,523.81 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 152.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,350,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21556 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 279 & 274.6 yesterday to end at 273.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

