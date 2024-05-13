Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks in the Red: Trading Down Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹268.15 and closed at ₹265.7. The high for the day was ₹271.2, while the low was ₹264.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹339,856.24 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 960,402 shares traded.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹265.25, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹270.15
The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of ₹265.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹261.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹261.68 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ONGC dropped by -1.05% and is currently trading at ₹267.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have increased by 61.78% to ₹267.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.54%
|3 Months
|-0.48%
|6 Months
|37.95%
|YTD
|31.8%
|1 Year
|61.78%
Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.72
|Support 1
|265.87
|Resistance 2
|275.38
|Support 2
|261.68
|Resistance 3
|279.57
|Support 3
|259.02
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 7.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24863 k
The trading volume yesterday was 57.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹265.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹271.2 & ₹264.35 yesterday to end at ₹265.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
