Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks in the Red: Trading Down Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹268.15 and closed at ₹265.7. The high for the day was ₹271.2, while the low was ₹264.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹339,856.24 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 960,402 shares traded.
The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of ₹265.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹261.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹261.68 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of ONGC dropped by -1.05% and is currently trading at ₹267.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have increased by 61.78% to ₹267.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.54%
|3 Months
|-0.48%
|6 Months
|37.95%
|YTD
|31.8%
|1 Year
|61.78%
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.72
|Support 1
|265.87
|Resistance 2
|275.38
|Support 2
|261.68
|Resistance 3
|279.57
|Support 3
|259.02
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 7.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 57.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹271.2 & ₹264.35 yesterday to end at ₹265.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
