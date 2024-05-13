Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks in the Red: Trading Down Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 270.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 268.15 and closed at 265.7. The high for the day was 271.2, while the low was 264.35. The market capitalization stood at 339,856.24 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 960,402 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹265.25, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹270.15

The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of 265.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 261.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of 261.68 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ONGC dropped by -1.05% and is currently trading at 267.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have increased by 61.78% to 267.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.54%
3 Months-0.48%
6 Months37.95%
YTD31.8%
1 Year61.78%
13 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1272.72Support 1265.87
Resistance 2275.38Support 2261.68
Resistance 3279.57Support 3259.02
13 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 7.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24863 k

The trading volume yesterday was 57.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹265.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 271.2 & 264.35 yesterday to end at 265.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

