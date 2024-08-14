Ongc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹344.5 and closed at ₹341.3, with a high of ₹344.5 and a low of ₹332.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹422,068.37 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,642,933 shares. The stock's 52-week high is ₹344.6, and its 52-week low is ₹172.8.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34167 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1642 k.
14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹341.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹344.5 & ₹332.9 yesterday to end at ₹335.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend