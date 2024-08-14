Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 341.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 344.5 and closed at 341.3, with a high of 344.5 and a low of 332.9. The market capitalization stood at 422,068.37 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,642,933 shares. The stock's 52-week high is 344.6, and its 52-week low is 172.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34167 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1642 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹341.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 344.5 & 332.9 yesterday to end at 335.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

