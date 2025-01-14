Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 263.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 265.6 and closed at 263.05. The stock reached a high of 268.5 and a low of 254.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 330,886.5 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 344.6, while the 52-week low is 209.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,096,761 shares for ONGC.

14 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18002 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1096 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹263.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 268.5 & 254.55 yesterday to end at 255.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

