Ongc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 275.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 278.35, closing at 275.45. The stock reached a high of 278.35 and a low of 272.45. The market capitalization stood at 347,907.64 crore. The 52-week high was at 292.95 and the 52-week low at 152.55. The BSE volume recorded was 589,556 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.42Support 1273.52
Resistance 2281.83Support 2270.03
Resistance 3285.32Support 3267.62
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 5.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20784 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 589 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹275.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278.35 & 272.45 yesterday to end at 275.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

