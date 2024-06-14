Ongc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹278.35, closing at ₹275.45. The stock reached a high of ₹278.35 and a low of ₹272.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹347,907.64 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹292.95 and the 52-week low at ₹152.55. The BSE volume recorded was 589,556 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.42
|Support 1
|273.52
|Resistance 2
|281.83
|Support 2
|270.03
|Resistance 3
|285.32
|Support 3
|267.62
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 5.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 589 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.35 & ₹272.45 yesterday to end at ₹275.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend