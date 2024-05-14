Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹272.2 and closed at ₹270.15, with a high of ₹272.2 and a low of ₹262.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹335,704.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 294,135 shares traded.
Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.47% higher than yesterday
The volume of ONGC traded until 10 AM is 10.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹268.4, reflecting a 0.58% increase. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc touched a high of 269.5 & a low of 266.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.4
|Support 1
|266.3
|Resistance 2
|271.0
|Support 2
|264.8
|Resistance 3
|272.5
|Support 3
|263.2
Ongc Live Updates
OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION
Ongc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹267.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all on the upswing. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are each up by 0.09% and 0.11%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2823.75
|18.45
|0.66
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1910462.17
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|267.6
|0.75
|0.28
|292.95
|150.7
|336648.27
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|492.8
|-7.35
|-1.47
|594.45
|239.25
|69906.06
|Oil India
|622.3
|18.05
|2.99
|669.05
|240.65
|67482.53
|Petronet LNG
|301.2
|3.75
|1.26
|322.8
|191.65
|45180.0
Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for ONGC indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹269, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹266.85
Ongc share price is at ₹269 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹262.57 and ₹272.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹262.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 272.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹269.40. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have surged by 61.27% to ₹269.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.4%
|3 Months
|1.07%
|6 Months
|36.31%
|YTD
|30.16%
|1 Year
|61.27%
Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.67
|Support 1
|262.57
|Resistance 2
|277.48
|Support 2
|257.28
|Resistance 3
|282.77
|Support 3
|252.47
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 9.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24618 k
The trading volume yesterday was 69.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹270.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹272.2 & ₹262.1 yesterday to end at ₹270.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
