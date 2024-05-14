Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹272.2 and closed at ₹270.15, with a high of ₹272.2 and a low of ₹262.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹335,704.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 294,135 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of ONGC traded until 10 AM is 10.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹268.4, reflecting a 0.58% increase. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc touched a high of 269.5 & a low of 266.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.4
|Support 1
|266.3
|Resistance 2
|271.0
|Support 2
|264.8
|Resistance 3
|272.5
|Support 3
|263.2
Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹267.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all on the upswing. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are each up by 0.09% and 0.11%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2823.75
|18.45
|0.66
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1910462.17
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|267.6
|0.75
|0.28
|292.95
|150.7
|336648.27
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|492.8
|-7.35
|-1.47
|594.45
|239.25
|69906.06
|Oil India
|622.3
|18.05
|2.99
|669.05
|240.65
|67482.53
|Petronet LNG
|301.2
|3.75
|1.26
|322.8
|191.65
|45180.0
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for ONGC indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Ongc share price is at ₹269 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹262.57 and ₹272.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹262.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 272.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹269.40. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have surged by 61.27% to ₹269.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.4%
|3 Months
|1.07%
|6 Months
|36.31%
|YTD
|30.16%
|1 Year
|61.27%
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.67
|Support 1
|262.57
|Resistance 2
|277.48
|Support 2
|257.28
|Resistance 3
|282.77
|Support 3
|252.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 9.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 69.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹272.2 & ₹262.1 yesterday to end at ₹270.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!