Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 266.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 272.2 and closed at 270.15, with a high of 272.2 and a low of 262.1. The market capitalization stood at 335,704.75 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 294,135 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.47% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded until 10 AM is 10.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 268.4, reflecting a 0.58% increase. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 269.5 & a low of 266.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.4Support 1266.3
Resistance 2271.0Support 2264.8
Resistance 3272.5Support 3263.2
14 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.28% to reach 267.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all on the upswing. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are each up by 0.09% and 0.11%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2823.7518.450.663024.82202.21910462.17
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation267.60.750.28292.95150.7336648.27
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation492.8-7.35-1.47594.45239.2569906.06
Oil India622.318.052.99669.05240.6567482.53
Petronet LNG301.23.751.26322.8191.6545180.0
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for ONGC indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹269, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹266.85

Ongc share price is at 269 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 262.57 and 272.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 262.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 272.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 269.40. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have surged by 61.27% to 269.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.4%
3 Months1.07%
6 Months36.31%
YTD30.16%
1 Year61.27%
14 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1272.67Support 1262.57
Resistance 2277.48Support 2257.28
Resistance 3282.77Support 3252.47
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 9.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24618 k

The trading volume yesterday was 69.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.

14 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹270.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 272.2 & 262.1 yesterday to end at 270.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

