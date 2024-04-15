Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock price drops as market sentiment turns negative

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹271.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹272.4 and a low of ₹265 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹334,195.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹284.75 and the 52-week low is ₹150.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 341,812 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|16.25%
|6 Months
|43.7%
|YTD
|29.58%
|1 Year
|67.37%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹265.65 with a percent change of -2.3 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.3%, resulting in a decline of ₹6.25.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 341,812 shares and the closing price was ₹271.90.
