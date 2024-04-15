Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock price drops as market sentiment turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 271.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 271.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 272.4 and a low of 265 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 334,195.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 284.75 and the 52-week low is 150.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 341,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months16.25%
6 Months43.7%
YTD29.58%
1 Year67.37%
15 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹265.65, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹271.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 265.65 with a percent change of -2.3 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.3%, resulting in a decline of 6.25.

15 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹271.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 341,812 shares and the closing price was 271.90.

