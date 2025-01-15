Ongc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹255.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹255.65. The stock experienced a high of ₹261.95 and a low of ₹255.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹321,715.5 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position in the market. The 52-week range shows a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹224.45, with a trading volume of 177,871 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.77
|Support 1
|256.52
|Resistance 2
|265.48
|Support 2
|252.98
|Resistance 3
|269.02
|Support 3
|250.27
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹312.0, 19.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.95 & ₹255.7 yesterday to end at ₹260.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.