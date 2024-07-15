Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 304.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 307, reached a high of 311.7, and closed at 304.8. The low for the day was 304.15. The market capitalization was 386,151.69 crore, with a 52-week high matching the day's high at 311.7 and a low of 162.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,600,432 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at 310.50. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 83.02% to reach 310.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.56%
3 Months6.57%
6 Months37.47%
YTD49.77%
1 Year83.02%
15 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1310.98Support 1303.43
Resistance 2315.12Support 2300.02
Resistance 3318.53Support 3295.88
15 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 2.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131414
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21274 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1600 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹304.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 311.7 & 304.15 yesterday to end at 306.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.