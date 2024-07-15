Ongc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹307, reached a high of ₹311.7, and closed at ₹304.8. The low for the day was ₹304.15. The market capitalization was ₹386,151.69 crore, with a 52-week high matching the day's high at ₹311.7 and a low of ₹162.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,600,432 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at ₹310.50. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 83.02% to reach ₹310.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.56%
|3 Months
|6.57%
|6 Months
|37.47%
|YTD
|49.77%
|1 Year
|83.02%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.98
|Support 1
|303.43
|Resistance 2
|315.12
|Support 2
|300.02
|Resistance 3
|318.53
|Support 3
|295.88
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 2.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1600 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹311.7 & ₹304.15 yesterday to end at ₹306.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend