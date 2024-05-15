Active Stocks
Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹273.45, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹273.05

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 273.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ongc Share Price Highlights

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 268.55 and closed at 266.85. The stock reached a high of 274.8 and a low of 266.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 343504.52 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was at 292.95 and the low was at 150.7. The BSE trading volume for ONGC was 383,443 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:02:11 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38:04 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year stood at 7.32%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:03:20 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 6403331.00 cr, which is -6.50% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -27.40% revenue growth and -20.65% profit growth for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:35:30 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 6.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:08:59 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.15% to reach 273.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Among them, Reliance Industries is declining, whereas Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2831.15-8.65-0.33024.82202.21915468.78
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation273.450.40.15292.95150.7344007.73
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation506.6513.352.71594.45239.2571870.75
Oil India632.9512.752.06669.05240.6568637.43
Petronet LNG307.12.850.94322.8191.6546065.0
15 May 2024, 05:36:30 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low of 272.6 and a high of 276 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:30:02 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 1.08%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in ONGC, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:48:01 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed today at ₹273.45, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹273.05

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price closed the day at 273.45 - a 0.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 277.33 , 280.27 , 285.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 268.93 , 263.47 , 260.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47:43 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -29.23% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 3 PM is 29.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 273.45, down 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:33:21 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:18:47 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹273.1, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹273.05

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 273.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.93 and 277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:56:41 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days270.60
10 Days276.98
20 Days275.77
50 Days271.55
100 Days251.42
300 Days218.18
15 May 2024, 02:56:07 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:48:01 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -11.90% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded until 2 PM is 11.90% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 274.9, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:35:50 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 274.48 and 273.63 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 273.63 and selling near hourly resistance at 274.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.55Support 1273.4
Resistance 2275.1Support 2272.8
Resistance 3275.7Support 3272.25
15 May 2024, 02:14:29 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:03:53 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹274.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹273.05

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 274.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.93 and 277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:53:36 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.89% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 1 PM is 3.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at 273.7, down by 0.24%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:33:42 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 274.9 and 273.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 273.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 274.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.48Support 1273.63
Resistance 2274.92Support 2273.22
Resistance 3275.33Support 3272.78
15 May 2024, 01:14:21 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.51%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ongc indicate a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:07:05 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of 272.6 and a high of 276 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:46:34 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.72% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded by 12 AM is 17.72% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 274.1, up by 0.38%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:38:33 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 274.85 and 272.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 272.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 274.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.9Support 1273.7
Resistance 2275.4Support 2273.0
Resistance 3276.1Support 3272.5
15 May 2024, 12:28:12 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:10:03 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹274.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹273.05

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 274.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.93 and 277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:53:37 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 27.48% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM has increased by 27.48% compared to yesterday, with the price at 273.95, up by 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest further price decline.

15 May 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 275.12 and 271.87 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 271.87 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 275.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.85Support 1272.6
Resistance 2276.0Support 2271.5
Resistance 3277.1Support 3270.35
15 May 2024, 11:24:24 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹274.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹273.05

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 274.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.93 and 277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:18:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 0.53% to reach 274.5, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and down by 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2853.7513.950.493024.82202.21930759.24
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.51.450.53292.95150.7345328.66
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation501.58.21.66594.45239.2571140.2
Oil India627.857.651.23669.05240.6568084.38
Petronet LNG304.650.40.13322.8191.6545697.5
15 May 2024, 11:01:47 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:50:40 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 32.97% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 32.97% higher than yesterday, with the price at 273.55, up by 0.18%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:39:36 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 276.0 & a low of 272.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.12Support 1271.87
Resistance 2277.18Support 2270.68
Resistance 3278.37Support 3268.62
15 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50:04 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 0.71% to reach 275, in line with the upward trend of its industry peers, including Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.17% and 0.22% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2857.2517.450.613024.82202.21933127.23
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation275.01.950.71292.95150.7345957.68
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation505.712.42.51594.45239.2571735.99
Oil India631.211.01.77669.05240.6568447.66
Petronet LNG306.32.050.67322.8191.6545945.0
15 May 2024, 09:48:50 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for ONGC indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:38:41 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹273.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹273.05

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 273.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.93 and 277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 274.80. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have risen by 64.79% to 274.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 20.76% increase to reach 22,217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months2.93%
6 Months39.38%
YTD33.09%
1 Year64.79%
15 May 2024, 08:52:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1277.33Support 1268.93
Resistance 2280.27Support 2263.47
Resistance 3285.73Support 3260.53
15 May 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23869 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 383 k.

15 May 2024, 08:07:11 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹266.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274.8 & 266.4 yesterday to end at 266.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

