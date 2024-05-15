Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at 273.45, up 0.15% from yesterday's 273.05

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹268.55 and closed at ₹266.85. The stock reached a high of ₹274.8 and a low of ₹266.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹343504.52 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was at ₹292.95 and the low was at ₹150.7. The BSE trading volume for ONGC was 383,443 shares.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year stood at 7.32%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 6403331.00 cr, which is -6.50% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -27.40% revenue growth and -20.65% profit growth for the fourth quarter.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 6.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.15% to reach ₹273.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Among them, Reliance Industries is declining, whereas Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2831.15
|-8.65
|-0.3
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1915468.78
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|273.45
|0.4
|0.15
|292.95
|150.7
|344007.73
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|506.65
|13.35
|2.71
|594.45
|239.25
|71870.75
|Oil India
|632.95
|12.75
|2.06
|669.05
|240.65
|68637.43
|Petronet LNG
|307.1
|2.85
|0.94
|322.8
|191.65
|46065.0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low of ₹272.6 and a high of ₹276 on the current trading day.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in ONGC, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price closed the day at ₹273.45 - a 0.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 277.33 , 280.27 , 285.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 268.93 , 263.47 , 260.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 3 PM is 29.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹273.45, down 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹273.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.93 and ₹277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.60
|10 Days
|276.98
|20 Days
|275.77
|50 Days
|271.55
|100 Days
|251.42
|300 Days
|218.18
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded until 2 PM is 11.90% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹274.9, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 274.48 and 273.63 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 273.63 and selling near hourly resistance at 274.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.55
|Support 1
|273.4
|Resistance 2
|275.1
|Support 2
|272.8
|Resistance 3
|275.7
|Support 3
|272.25
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹274.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.93 and ₹277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 1 PM is 3.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹273.7, down by 0.24%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 274.9 and 273.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 273.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 274.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.48
|Support 1
|273.63
|Resistance 2
|274.92
|Support 2
|273.22
|Resistance 3
|275.33
|Support 3
|272.78
Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ongc indicate a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹272.6 and a high of ₹276 on the current day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded by 12 AM is 17.72% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹274.1, up by 0.38%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 274.85 and 272.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 272.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 274.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.9
|Support 1
|273.7
|Resistance 2
|275.4
|Support 2
|273.0
|Resistance 3
|276.1
|Support 3
|272.5
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.60
|10 Days
|276.98
|20 Days
|275.77
|50 Days
|271.55
|100 Days
|251.42
|300 Days
|218.18
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹274.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.93 and ₹277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM has increased by 27.48% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹273.95, up by 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest further price decline.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 275.12 and 271.87 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 271.87 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 275.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.85
|Support 1
|272.6
|Resistance 2
|276.0
|Support 2
|271.5
|Resistance 3
|277.1
|Support 3
|270.35
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹274.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.93 and ₹277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 0.53% to reach ₹274.5, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and down by 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2853.75
|13.95
|0.49
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1930759.24
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.5
|1.45
|0.53
|292.95
|150.7
|345328.66
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|501.5
|8.2
|1.66
|594.45
|239.25
|71140.2
|Oil India
|627.85
|7.65
|1.23
|669.05
|240.65
|68084.38
|Petronet LNG
|304.65
|0.4
|0.13
|322.8
|191.65
|45697.5
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 32.97% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹273.55, up by 0.18%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 276.0 & a low of 272.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.12
|Support 1
|271.87
|Resistance 2
|277.18
|Support 2
|270.68
|Resistance 3
|278.37
|Support 3
|268.62
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 0.71% to reach ₹275, in line with the upward trend of its industry peers, including Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.17% and 0.22% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2857.25
|17.45
|0.61
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1933127.23
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|275.0
|1.95
|0.71
|292.95
|150.7
|345957.68
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|505.7
|12.4
|2.51
|594.45
|239.25
|71735.99
|Oil India
|631.2
|11.0
|1.77
|669.05
|240.65
|68447.66
|Petronet LNG
|306.3
|2.05
|0.67
|322.8
|191.65
|45945.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for ONGC indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹273.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.93 and ₹277.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹274.80. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have risen by 64.79% to ₹274.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 20.76% increase to reach 22,217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|2.93%
|6 Months
|39.38%
|YTD
|33.09%
|1 Year
|64.79%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.33
|Support 1
|268.93
|Resistance 2
|280.27
|Support 2
|263.47
|Resistance 3
|285.73
|Support 3
|260.53
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 383 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.8 & ₹266.4 yesterday to end at ₹266.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
