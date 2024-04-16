Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹267.15 and closed at ₹265.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹283 and the low was ₹267.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹351,933.31 crores. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹284.75 and the low is ₹150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,903,772 shares.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹275.45 and a high of ₹292.40.
Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹292.15, up 4.43% from yesterday's ₹279.75
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹292.15, with a percent change of 4.43% and a net change of 12.4 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Top active options for Ongc
Top active call options for Ongc at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹290.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.2 (+118.18%) & ₹4.05 (+125.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ongc at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹280.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹275.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹3.15 (-51.91%) & ₹2.1 (-51.16%) respectively.
Ongc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2925.0
|-7.9
|-0.27
|3024.8
|2120.43
|1979082.5
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|290.0
|10.25
|3.66
|284.75
|150.7
|364828.1
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.1
|9.75
|2.09
|594.45
|222.35
|67678.94
|Oil India
|626.5
|4.2
|0.67
|669.05
|240.65
|67937.99
|Petronet LNG
|311.15
|6.15
|2.02
|315.2
|191.65
|46672.5
Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹288.3, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹279.75
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹288.3, which represents a 3.06% increase. The net change is 8.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ONGC.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock experienced a low of ₹275.45 and a high of ₹290.55 on the current trading day.
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends ONGC and Birlasoft Futures today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Birlasoft Futures.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-in-focus-ruchit-jain-of-5paisa-recommends-ongc-and-birlasoft-futures-today-11713198439923.html
Ongc April futures opened at 276.75 as against previous close of 280.15
ONGC, trading at a spot price of 285.4, has a bid price of 285.35 and an offer price of 285.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 34650 and a bid quantity of 3850. With an open interest of 85065750, ONGC is showing strong trading activity with potential for price movement.
Ongc Live Updates
Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹284, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹279.75
The current data for ONGC stock shows a price of ₹284, with a percent change of 1.52% and a net change of 4.25 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.44%
|3 Months
|19.73%
|6 Months
|50.01%
|YTD
|36.48%
|1 Year
|76.28%
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹279.75, up 5.31% from yesterday's ₹265.65
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹279.75, with a 5.31% increase in percentage change and a net change of 14.1. This indicates that ONGC stock has shown positive growth and is performing well in the market. Investors may view this as a good opportunity for potential gains.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹265.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 2,903,772 shares and the closing price was ₹265.65.
