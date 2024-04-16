Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 4.43 %. The stock closed at 279.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 292.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 267.15 and closed at 265.65. The stock's high for the day was 283 and the low was 267.15. The market capitalization stood at 351,933.31 crores. The 52-week high for ONGC is 284.75 and the low is 150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,903,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 275.45 and a high of 292.40.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹292.15, up 4.43% from yesterday's ₹279.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 292.15, with a percent change of 4.43% and a net change of 12.4 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 290.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.2 (+118.18%) & 4.05 (+125.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 280.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 275.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 3.15 (-51.91%) & 2.1 (-51.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2925.0-7.9-0.273024.82120.431979082.5
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation290.010.253.66284.75150.7364828.1
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation477.19.752.09594.45222.3567678.94
Oil India626.54.20.67669.05240.6567937.99
Petronet LNG311.156.152.02315.2191.6546672.5
16 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹288.3, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹279.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 288.3, which represents a 3.06% increase. The net change is 8.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ONGC.

16 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock experienced a low of 275.45 and a high of 290.55 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends ONGC and Birlasoft Futures today

Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Birlasoft Futures.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-in-focus-ruchit-jain-of-5paisa-recommends-ongc-and-birlasoft-futures-today-11713198439923.html

16 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ongc April futures opened at 276.75 as against previous close of 280.15

ONGC, trading at a spot price of 285.4, has a bid price of 285.35 and an offer price of 285.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 34650 and a bid quantity of 3850. With an open interest of 85065750, ONGC is showing strong trading activity with potential for price movement.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹284, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹279.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows a price of 284, with a percent change of 1.52% and a net change of 4.25 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.44%
3 Months19.73%
6 Months50.01%
YTD36.48%
1 Year76.28%
16 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹279.75, up 5.31% from yesterday's ₹265.65

The current price of ONGC stock is 279.75, with a 5.31% increase in percentage change and a net change of 14.1. This indicates that ONGC stock has shown positive growth and is performing well in the market. Investors may view this as a good opportunity for potential gains.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹265.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 2,903,772 shares and the closing price was 265.65.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.