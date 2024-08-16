Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Trends

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹335.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹335.50. The stock reached a high of ₹336.55 and a low of ₹326.90. Its market capitalization stood at ₹413,199.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹344.6 and ₹172.8, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 768,936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹332.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹328.45
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹332.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹324.72 and ₹334.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹324.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 334.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC's share price has increased by 1.26% and is currently trading at ₹332.60. Over the past year, ONGC's share price has surged by 84.35% to ₹332.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|10.72%
|6 Months
|22.06%
|YTD
|60.03%
|1 Year
|84.35%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|334.37
|Support 1
|324.72
|Resistance 2
|340.28
|Support 2
|320.98
|Resistance 3
|344.02
|Support 3
|315.07
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹338.0, 2.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33109 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹335.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.55 & ₹326.9 yesterday to end at ₹328.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend