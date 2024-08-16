Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Trends

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 328.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 335.55 and closed slightly lower at 335.50. The stock reached a high of 336.55 and a low of 326.90. Its market capitalization stood at 413,199.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were 344.6 and 172.8, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 768,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹332.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹328.45

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 332.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 324.72 and 334.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 324.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 334.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC's share price has increased by 1.26% and is currently trading at 332.60. Over the past year, ONGC's share price has surged by 84.35% to 332.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months10.72%
6 Months22.06%
YTD60.03%
1 Year84.35%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1334.37Support 1324.72
Resistance 2340.28Support 2320.98
Resistance 3344.02Support 3315.07
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 338.0, 2.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33109 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹335.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 336.55 & 326.9 yesterday to end at 328.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

