Ongc Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹253.75 and closed at ₹254, with a daily high of ₹256.7 and a low of ₹249.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹319,602 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹192.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 295,187 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.05
|Support 1
|250.8
|Resistance 2
|261.0
|Support 2
|246.5
|Resistance 3
|265.3
|Support 3
|243.55
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 24.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹256.7 & ₹249.45 yesterday to end at ₹254.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend