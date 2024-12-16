Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 254 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 253.75 and closed at 254, with a daily high of 256.7 and a low of 249.45. The company has a market capitalization of 319,602 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 192.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 295,187 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.05Support 1250.8
Resistance 2261.0Support 2246.5
Resistance 3265.3Support 3243.55
16 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.0, 24.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5544
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13127 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹254 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 256.7 & 249.45 yesterday to end at 254.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

