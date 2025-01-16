Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 260.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 262 and closed slightly lower at 260.3. The stock reached a high of 264.3 and a low of 257.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 324,797.70 crores, ONGC's performance remains noteworthy against its 52-week high of 344.6 and low of 224.45. The BSE volume for the day was 236,340 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:15:11 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.47%, currently trading at 261.95. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have appreciated by 9.82%, reaching 261.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months-3.9%
6 Months-19.98%
YTD7.91%
1 Year9.82%
16 Jan 2025, 08:48:41 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1262.4Support 1255.9
Resistance 2266.6Support 2253.6
Resistance 3268.9Support 3249.4
16 Jan 2025, 08:33:13 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 312.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131212
    Buy4454
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18050 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:57 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹260.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 264.3 & 257.8 yesterday to end at 258.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

