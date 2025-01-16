Ongc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹262 and closed slightly lower at ₹260.3. The stock reached a high of ₹264.3 and a low of ₹257.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹324,797.70 crores, ONGC's performance remains noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹344.6 and low of ₹224.45. The BSE volume for the day was 236,340 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.47%, currently trading at ₹261.95. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have appreciated by 9.82%, reaching ₹261.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|3 Months
|-3.9%
|6 Months
|-19.98%
|YTD
|7.91%
|1 Year
|9.82%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.4
|Support 1
|255.9
|Resistance 2
|266.6
|Support 2
|253.6
|Resistance 3
|268.9
|Support 3
|249.4
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹312.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.3 & ₹257.8 yesterday to end at ₹258.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.