Ongc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹311, closed at ₹306.95 with a high of ₹323.6 and a low of ₹309. The market capitalization stood at ₹405776.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹311.7 and the low was ₹162.5. The BSE volume was 1989136 shares traded.
16 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23373 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 128.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.
16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹306.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹323.6 & ₹309 yesterday to end at ₹322.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend