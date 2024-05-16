Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹277.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹274.4, reached a high of ₹276, and a low of ₹272.6 before closing at ₹273.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹344007.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹292.95 and ₹150.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 360,030 shares.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12%. Its return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 7.32%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Over the past 3 years, ONGC has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 6403331.00 cr, which is 6.50% lower than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -27.40% and a profit decrease of -20.65% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price increased by 1.54% to reach ₹277.65, outperforming its peers. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, Reliance Industries, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also performing well, with gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2850.2
|19.05
|0.67
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1928357.42
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|277.65
|4.2
|1.54
|292.95
|150.7
|349291.45
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|498.9
|-7.75
|-1.53
|594.45
|239.25
|70771.38
|Oil India
|637.55
|4.6
|0.73
|669.05
|240.65
|69136.25
|Petronet LNG
|313.0
|5.9
|1.92
|322.8
|191.65
|46950.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low of ₹273.8 and a high of ₹279.25 on the current day.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 4.75%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates a possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed today at ₹277.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹273.45
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price closed the day at ₹277.65 - a 1.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 279.33 , 282.02 , 284.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 273.88 , 271.12 , 268.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 330.63% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 3 PM has increased by 330.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹276.65, up by 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live:
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹277.4, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹273.45
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.51
|10 Days
|275.96
|20 Days
|275.90
|50 Days
|271.56
|100 Days
|252.17
|300 Days
|218.72
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 212.20% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded by 2 PM is 212.20% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹276.45, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 275.52 and 274.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 274.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 275.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|276.07
|Support 1
|274.12
|Resistance 2
|276.88
|Support 2
|272.98
|Resistance 3
|278.02
|Support 3
|272.17
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹275.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹273.45
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 121.88% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 1 PM is 121.88% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹274.75, up by 0.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 276.18 and 273.88 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 273.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 276.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.52
|Support 1
|274.57
|Resistance 2
|275.93
|Support 2
|274.03
|Resistance 3
|276.47
|Support 3
|273.62
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 1.78%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates a possible upward price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's price fluctuated today, hitting a low of ₹273.95 and a high of ₹279.25.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.36% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM has increased by 110.36% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹275.1, reflecting a 0.6% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 275.35 and 274.0 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 274.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 275.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|276.18
|Support 1
|273.88
|Resistance 2
|277.37
|Support 2
|272.77
|Resistance 3
|278.48
|Support 3
|271.58
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.51
|10 Days
|275.96
|20 Days
|275.90
|50 Days
|271.56
|100 Days
|252.17
|300 Days
|218.72
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹276, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹273.45
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 76.92% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM is 76.92% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹275.65, up by 0.8%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 278.23 and 273.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 273.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 278.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.35
|Support 1
|274.0
|Resistance 2
|276.0
|Support 2
|273.3
|Resistance 3
|276.7
|Support 3
|272.65
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹274.8, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹273.45
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹274.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹272.07 and ₹275.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹272.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 275.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's share price rose by 0.53% to reach ₹274.9, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation saw a decrease in their share prices, Oil India and Petronet LNG experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both saw a slight decline of -0.15% and -0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2815.0
|-16.15
|-0.57
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1904542.19
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.9
|1.45
|0.53
|292.95
|150.7
|345831.88
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|500.05
|-6.6
|-1.3
|594.45
|239.25
|70934.51
|Oil India
|640.0
|7.05
|1.11
|669.05
|240.65
|69401.93
|Petronet LNG
|308.85
|1.75
|0.57
|322.8
|191.65
|46327.5
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 31.90% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 31.90% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹274.9, up by 0.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 279.25 & a low of 274.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.23
|Support 1
|273.48
|Resistance 2
|281.12
|Support 2
|271.62
|Resistance 3
|282.98
|Support 3
|268.73
Ongc Share Price Live Updates:
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 1.61% to reach ₹277.85, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both recording a 0.28% increase.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2836.0
|4.85
|0.17
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1918750.14
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|277.85
|4.4
|1.61
|292.95
|150.7
|349543.06
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|506.85
|0.2
|0.04
|594.45
|239.25
|71899.12
|Oil India
|658.1
|25.15
|3.97
|669.05
|240.65
|71364.71
|Petronet LNG
|309.0
|1.9
|0.62
|322.8
|191.65
|46350.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for ONGC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may want to consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹277.3, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹273.45
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The ONGC stock price increased by 1.15% today, trading at ₹276.60. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 62.77% to reach ₹276.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|0.09%
|6 Months
|37.07%
|YTD
|33.36%
|1 Year
|62.77%
ONGC enters the fray to acquire Ayana Renewable Power
Sembcorp Industries, Macquarie Group, and JSW Neo Energy have also submitted non-binding bids for the green energy companyAyana has 5 GW of operational and under-construction green energy projects, which it aims to double to 10 GW next year
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/ongc-submits-non-binding-bid-to-acquire-significant-majority-stake-in-ayana-renewable-power-11715771030711.html
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.47
|Support 1
|272.07
|Resistance 2
|277.43
|Support 2
|270.63
|Resistance 3
|278.87
|Support 3
|268.67
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19678 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276 & ₹272.6 yesterday to end at ₹273.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
