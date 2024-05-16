Active Stocks
Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹277.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹273.45

51 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 273.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ongc Share Price Highlights

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 274.4, reached a high of 276, and a low of 272.6 before closing at 273.05. The market capitalization stood at 344007.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 292.95 and 150.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 360,030 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:01:06 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38:56 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12%. Its return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 7.32%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:02:39 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Over the past 3 years, ONGC has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 6403331.00 cr, which is 6.50% lower than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -27.40% and a profit decrease of -20.65% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:34:59 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 4.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 06:09:42 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price increased by 1.54% to reach 277.65, outperforming its peers. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, Reliance Industries, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also performing well, with gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2850.219.050.673024.82202.21928357.42
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation277.654.21.54292.95150.7349291.45
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation498.9-7.75-1.53594.45239.2570771.38
Oil India637.554.60.73669.05240.6569136.25
Petronet LNG313.05.91.92322.8191.6546950.0
16 May 2024, 05:30:07 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low of 273.8 and a high of 279.25 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:33:05 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 4.75%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates a possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:56:26 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed today at ₹277.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price closed the day at 277.65 - a 1.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 279.33 , 282.02 , 284.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 273.88 , 271.12 , 268.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:47:07 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 330.63% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 3 PM has increased by 330.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 276.65, up by 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:35:28 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:14:26 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹277.4, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:59:29 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:46:34 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 212.20% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded by 2 PM is 212.20% higher than yesterday, with the price at 276.45, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:37:09 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 275.52 and 274.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 274.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 275.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1276.07Support 1274.12
Resistance 2276.88Support 2272.98
Resistance 3278.02Support 3272.17
16 May 2024, 02:13:19 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 6.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:03:12 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹275.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:51:35 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 121.88% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 1 PM is 121.88% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 274.75, up by 0.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:35:17 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 276.18 and 273.88 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 273.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 276.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 01:11:17 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 1.78%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates a possible upward price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:06:25 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's price fluctuated today, hitting a low of 273.95 and a high of 279.25.

16 May 2024, 12:53:32 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.36% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM has increased by 110.36% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 275.1, reflecting a 0.6% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:37:14 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 275.35 and 274.0 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 274.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 275.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 12:27:43 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:14:22 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹276, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:46:25 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 76.92% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM is 76.92% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 275.65, up by 0.8%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:44:05 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 278.23 and 273.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 273.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 278.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 11:29:27 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹274.8, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 274.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 272.07 and 275.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 272.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 275.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:13:54 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's share price rose by 0.53% to reach 274.9, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation saw a decrease in their share prices, Oil India and Petronet LNG experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both saw a slight decline of -0.15% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2815.0-16.15-0.573024.82202.21904542.19
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.91.450.53292.95150.7345831.88
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation500.05-6.6-1.3594.45239.2570934.51
Oil India640.07.051.11669.05240.6569401.93
Petronet LNG308.851.750.57322.8191.6546327.5
16 May 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 5.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:49:55 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 31.90% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 31.90% higher than yesterday, with the price at 274.9, up by 0.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 279.25 & a low of 274.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:56:38 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 1.61% to reach 277.85, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both recording a 0.28% increase.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2836.04.850.173024.82202.21918750.14
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation277.854.41.61292.95150.7349543.06
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation506.850.20.04594.45239.2571899.12
Oil India658.125.153.97669.05240.6571364.71
Petronet LNG309.01.90.62322.8191.6546350.0
16 May 2024, 09:47:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for ONGC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may want to consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:36:01 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹277.3, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹273.45

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 275.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 277.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 277.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20:48 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The ONGC stock price increased by 1.15% today, trading at 276.60. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 62.77% to reach 276.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 in the same one-year period.

16 May 2024, 09:07:08 AM IST

ONGC enters the fray to acquire Ayana Renewable Power

Sembcorp Industries, Macquarie Group, and JSW Neo Energy have also submitted non-binding bids for the green energy companyAyana has 5 GW of operational and under-construction green energy projects, which it aims to double to 10 GW next year

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/ongc-submits-non-binding-bid-to-acquire-significant-majority-stake-in-ayana-renewable-power-11715771030711.html

16 May 2024, 08:52:05 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 6.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19678 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.

16 May 2024, 08:08:45 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 276 & 272.6 yesterday to end at 273.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
