Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Dip in Today’s Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 251.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 253.45 and closed at 254.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 255.8 and a low of 251.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 319,853.6 crores, ONGC's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 344.6 and low of 192.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 408,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:33:18 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹251, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹251.8

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 251 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 250.1 and 254.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 250.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19:21 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ongc has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 251.55. Over the past year, Ongc shares have appreciated by 25.24%, reaching 251.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months-12.61%
6 Months-8.57%
YTD22.8%
1 Year25.24%
17 Dec 2024, 08:51:21 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.7Support 1250.1
Resistance 2257.55Support 2248.35
Resistance 3259.3Support 3245.5
17 Dec 2024, 08:31:38 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 25.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5544
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12856 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹254.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 255.8 & 251.2 yesterday to end at 251.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

