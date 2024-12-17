Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Dip in Today’s Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹253.45 and closed at ₹254.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹255.8 and a low of ₹251.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹319,853.6 crores, ONGC's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹344.6 and low of ₹192.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 408,629 shares.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹251 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹250.1 and ₹254.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹250.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ongc has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹251.55. Over the past year, Ongc shares have appreciated by 25.24%, reaching ₹251.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|3 Months
|-12.61%
|6 Months
|-8.57%
|YTD
|22.8%
|1 Year
|25.24%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.7
|Support 1
|250.1
|Resistance 2
|257.55
|Support 2
|248.35
|Resistance 3
|259.3
|Support 3
|245.5
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 25.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹255.8 & ₹251.2 yesterday to end at ₹251.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend