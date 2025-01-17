Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 258.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 259.55 and closed slightly lower at 258.15, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 265.50 and a low of 259.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 331,087.80 crore, ONGC's stock performance remains steady, reflecting its 52-week high of 344.60 and low of 224.45. The BSE volume recorded was 191,337 shares.

17 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18287 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹258.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 265.5 & 259.55 yesterday to end at 263.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

