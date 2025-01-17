Ongc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹259.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹258.15, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹265.50 and a low of ₹259.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹331,087.80 crore, ONGC's stock performance remains steady, reflecting its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and low of ₹224.45. The BSE volume recorded was 191,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.5 & ₹259.55 yesterday to end at ₹263.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.