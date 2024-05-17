Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹277.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹276.95 and closed at ₹273.45. The stock reached a high of ₹279.25 and a low of ₹273.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹349291.45 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95, and the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 5207691 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 7.32%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 6403331.00 cr, which is -6.50% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -27.40% revenue growth and a -20.65% profit growth for the fourth quarter.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price decreased by 0.13% to reach ₹277.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Petronet LNG is declining, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2871.0
|20.8
|0.73
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1942430.06
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|277.3
|-0.35
|-0.13
|292.95
|150.7
|348851.14
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|506.3
|7.4
|1.48
|594.45
|239.25
|71821.1
|Oil India
|639.0
|1.45
|0.23
|669.05
|240.65
|69293.49
|Petronet LNG
|312.05
|-0.35
|-0.11
|322.8
|191.65
|46807.5
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹276.6 and a high of ₹283.25 on the current trading day.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 1.42%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed today at ₹277.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹277.65
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price closed the day at ₹277.3 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 281.83 , 285.87 , 288.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 275.18 , 272.57 , 268.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -58.23% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 3 PM is 58.23% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹277.3, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Today Live:
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹277.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹277.65
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹277.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.88 and ₹279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|269.84
|10 Days
|275.02
|20 Days
|276.13
|50 Days
|271.53
|100 Days
|252.95
|300 Days
|219.26
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -40.26% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ONGC until 2 PM is 40.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹278.15, a decrease of 0.18%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 279.07 and 277.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 277.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 279.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.12
|Support 1
|277.92
|Resistance 2
|279.78
|Support 2
|277.38
|Resistance 3
|280.32
|Support 3
|276.72
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹279, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹277.65
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹279 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.88 and ₹279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -21.10% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded by 1 PM is 21.10% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹278.6, down by 0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc reached a peak of 278.55 and a low of 276.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 278.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.07
|Support 1
|277.12
|Resistance 2
|279.78
|Support 2
|275.88
|Resistance 3
|281.02
|Support 3
|275.17
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.8%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for ONGC indicates potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹276.7 and a high of ₹283.25 on the current day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.64% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM is down by 19.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹277.05, showing a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 279.02 and 277.17 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 277.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 279.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.23
|Support 1
|276.58
|Resistance 2
|279.27
|Support 2
|275.97
|Resistance 3
|279.88
|Support 3
|274.93
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|269.84
|10 Days
|275.02
|20 Days
|276.13
|50 Days
|271.53
|100 Days
|252.95
|300 Days
|219.26
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹277.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹277.65
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹277.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.88 and ₹279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.79% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 11 AM is 8.79% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹277.45, a decrease of 0.07%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume implies a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 281.87 and 276.82 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 276.82 and selling near hourly resistance at 281.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.02
|Support 1
|277.17
|Resistance 2
|279.93
|Support 2
|276.23
|Resistance 3
|280.87
|Support 3
|275.32
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹278.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹277.65
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹278.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.88 and ₹279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 0.22% to reach ₹278.25, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Oil India is declining, but Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.4% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2861.7
|11.5
|0.4
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1936137.97
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|278.25
|0.6
|0.22
|292.95
|150.7
|350046.27
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|500.5
|1.6
|0.32
|594.45
|239.25
|70998.34
|Oil India
|636.8
|-0.75
|-0.12
|669.05
|240.65
|69054.92
|Petronet LNG
|315.25
|2.85
|0.91
|322.8
|191.65
|47287.5
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.29% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 18.29% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹278.75, up by 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further declines in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 283.25 & a low of 278.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.87
|Support 1
|276.82
|Resistance 2
|285.08
|Support 2
|274.98
|Resistance 3
|286.92
|Support 3
|271.77
Ongc Share Price Live Updates:
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach ₹280, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are declining, whereas Oil India and Petronet LNG are seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.2% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2847.85
|-2.35
|-0.08
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1926767.48
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|280.0
|2.35
|0.85
|292.95
|150.7
|352247.82
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|498.75
|-0.15
|-0.03
|594.45
|239.25
|70750.1
|Oil India
|639.8
|2.25
|0.35
|669.05
|240.65
|69380.24
|Petronet LNG
|317.95
|5.55
|1.78
|322.8
|191.65
|47692.5
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹281.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹277.65
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹279.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹282.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹282.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ONGC has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹279.05. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 66.01% to reach ₹279.05. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.67%
|3 Months
|-2.07%
|6 Months
|37.59%
|YTD
|35.41%
|1 Year
|66.01%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.33
|Support 1
|273.88
|Resistance 2
|282.02
|Support 2
|271.12
|Resistance 3
|284.78
|Support 3
|268.43
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16582 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹279.25 & ₹273.8 yesterday to end at ₹273.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!