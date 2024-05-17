Active Stocks
Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹277.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 277.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ongc Share Price Highlights

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, ONGC opened at 276.95 and closed at 273.45. The stock reached a high of 279.25 and a low of 273.8. The market capitalization stood at 349291.45 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95, and the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 5207691 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:03:16 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37:50 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 7.32%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:09:03 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 6403331.00 cr, which is -6.50% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -27.40% revenue growth and a -20.65% profit growth for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:33:55 PM IST

17 May 2024, 06:00:07 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price decreased by 0.13% to reach 277.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Petronet LNG is declining, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2871.020.80.733024.82202.21942430.06
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation277.3-0.35-0.13292.95150.7348851.14
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation506.37.41.48594.45239.2571821.1
Oil India639.01.450.23669.05240.6569293.49
Petronet LNG312.05-0.35-0.11322.8191.6546807.5
17 May 2024, 05:34:36 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 276.6 and a high of 283.25 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:34:12 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 1.42%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:51:21 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed today at ₹277.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price closed the day at 277.3 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 281.83 , 285.87 , 288.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 275.18 , 272.57 , 268.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:48:30 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -58.23% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded until 3 PM is 58.23% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 277.3, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:32:46 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:10:53 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹277.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 277.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.88 and 279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02:49 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:02:08 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:52:05 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -40.26% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ONGC until 2 PM is 40.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 278.15, a decrease of 0.18%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:42:33 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 279.07 and 277.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 277.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 279.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.12Support 1277.92
Resistance 2279.78Support 2277.38
Resistance 3280.32Support 3276.72
17 May 2024, 02:11:09 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:02:23 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹279, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 279 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.88 and 279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:49:56 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -21.10% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded by 1 PM is 21.10% lower than yesterday, with the price at 278.6, down by 0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:37:18 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc reached a peak of 278.55 and a low of 276.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 278.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.07Support 1277.12
Resistance 2279.78Support 2275.88
Resistance 3281.02Support 3275.17
17 May 2024, 01:18:25 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.8%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for ONGC indicates potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:01:56 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 276.7 and a high of 283.25 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:52:45 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.64% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM is down by 19.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 277.05, showing a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:39:42 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 279.02 and 277.17 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 277.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 279.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.23Support 1276.58
Resistance 2279.27Support 2275.97
Resistance 3279.88Support 3274.93
17 May 2024, 12:26:06 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:10:48 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹277.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 277.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.88 and 279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:55:24 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.79% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 11 AM is 8.79% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 277.45, a decrease of 0.07%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume implies a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:42:26 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 281.87 and 276.82 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 276.82 and selling near hourly resistance at 281.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.02Support 1277.17
Resistance 2279.93Support 2276.23
Resistance 3280.87Support 3275.32
17 May 2024, 11:23:07 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹278.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 278.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.88 and 279.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18:13 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 0.22% to reach 278.25, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Oil India is declining, but Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.4% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2861.711.50.43024.82202.21936137.97
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation278.250.60.22292.95150.7350046.27
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation500.51.60.32594.45239.2570998.34
Oil India636.8-0.75-0.12669.05240.6569054.92
Petronet LNG315.252.850.91322.8191.6547287.5
17 May 2024, 11:02:49 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:49:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.29% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 18.29% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 278.75, up by 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further declines in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:33:02 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 283.25 & a low of 278.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.87Support 1276.82
Resistance 2285.08Support 2274.98
Resistance 3286.92Support 3271.77
17 May 2024, 10:17:04 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:55:11 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach 280, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are declining, whereas Oil India and Petronet LNG are seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.2% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2847.85-2.35-0.083024.82202.21926767.48
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation280.02.350.85292.95150.7352247.82
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation498.75-0.15-0.03594.45239.2570750.1
Oil India639.82.250.35669.05240.6569380.24
Petronet LNG317.955.551.78322.8191.6547692.5
17 May 2024, 09:42:29 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:38:48 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹281.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 279.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 282.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 282.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 09:16:27 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ONGC has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 279.05. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 66.01% to reach 279.05. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months-2.07%
6 Months37.59%
YTD35.41%
1 Year66.01%
17 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.33Support 1273.88
Resistance 2282.02Support 2271.12
Resistance 3284.78Support 3268.43
17 May 2024, 08:38:19 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16582 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:01:13 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 279.25 & 273.8 yesterday to end at 273.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

