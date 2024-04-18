Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 283.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 277.35 and closed at 279.75. The high for the day was 292.45 and the low was 275.45. The market capitalization stood at 356,084.8 crores. The 52-week high was 284.75 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,521,040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Ongc April futures opened at 286.85 as against previous close of 283.35

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 281.95 with a bid price of 281.85 and an offer price of 282.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 11550 and a bid quantity of 19250. The open interest stands at 78,624,700 shares, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹281.35, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹283.05

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 281.35 with a net change of -1.7 and a percent change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.72%
3 Months20.74%
6 Months52.03%
YTD38.09%
1 Year76.8%
18 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹283.05, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹279.75

The current price of ONGC stock is 283.05, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 3.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹279.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,521,040 shares with a closing price of 279.75.

