Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹277.35 and closed at ₹279.75. The high for the day was ₹292.45 and the low was ₹275.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹356,084.8 crores. The 52-week high was ₹284.75 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,521,040 shares traded.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 281.95 with a bid price of 281.85 and an offer price of 282.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 11550 and a bid quantity of 19250. The open interest stands at 78,624,700 shares, indicating strong market interest and activity.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹281.35 with a net change of -1.7 and a percent change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.72%
|3 Months
|20.74%
|6 Months
|52.03%
|YTD
|38.09%
|1 Year
|76.8%
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹283.05, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 3.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,521,040 shares with a closing price of ₹279.75.
