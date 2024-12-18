Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Shares Slide as Market Faces Downward Pressure

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 247.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 251.85 and closed slightly lower at 251.80. The stock reached a high of 252.60 and a low of 246.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 316,771.4 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 197.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 530,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for ONGC, indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock reached a high of 248.35 and a low of 243.75. This range reflects a modest fluctuation in the stock price, indicating market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -64.62% lower than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for ONGC has decreased by 64.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 243.9, reflecting a decline of 1.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:39 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: ONGC reached a high of 246.65 and a low of 244.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock moved below several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1246.03Support 1243.88
Resistance 2247.42Support 2243.12
Resistance 3248.18Support 3241.73
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days256.16
10 Days258.27
20 Days254.77
50 Days266.59
100 Days291.14
300 Days283.02
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:16 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹246.1, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹247.25

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 246.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 244.87 and 250.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 244.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 250.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 246.65 and 244.95 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 244.95 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 246.65. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.02Support 1245.92
Resistance 2247.48Support 2245.28
Resistance 3248.12Support 3244.82
18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -70.29% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 70.29% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 246.05, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable rise, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a continued downward trend.

18 Dec 2024, 11:27 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹246.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹247.25

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 246.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 244.87 and 250.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 244.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 250.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC decreased by 0.42% today, bringing it down to 246.2, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.45% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1253.558.450.681608.951217.7848113.27
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation246.2-1.05-0.42344.6197.4309726.49
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation405.65-1.25-0.31457.2238.9357543.41
Oil India448.54.150.93767.3213.1748635.57
Petronet LNG336.75-3.5-1.03384.9205.2550512.5
18 Dec 2024, 11:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 28.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5544
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -70.24% lower than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Ongc's trading volume is down by 70.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 246.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 246.75 & a low of 245.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1246.65Support 1244.95
Resistance 2247.55Support 2244.15
Resistance 3248.35Support 3243.25
18 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST Ongc Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price declined by 0.53%, trading at 245.95, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG experienced declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1253.07.90.631608.951217.7847741.16
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation245.95-1.3-0.53344.6197.4309411.99
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation404.7-2.2-0.54457.2238.9357408.65
Oil India445.91.550.35767.3213.1748353.63
Petronet LNG336.15-4.1-1.2384.9205.2550422.5
18 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.85%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Ongc Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with increased open interest in Ongc indicates the possibility of a decline in price in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹245.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹247.25

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 245.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 244.87 and 250.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 244.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 250.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.44%, currently trading at 246.15. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have experienced a notable increase of 24.32%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.7%
3 Months-13.54%
6 Months-10.3%
YTD20.65%
1 Year24.32%
18 Dec 2024, 08:52 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1250.97Support 1244.87
Resistance 2254.83Support 2242.63
Resistance 3257.07Support 3238.77
18 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 27.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5544
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12618 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 530 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹251.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 252.6 & 246.5 yesterday to end at 247.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.