Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Shares Slide as Market Faces Downward Pressure

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹251.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹251.80. The stock reached a high of ₹252.60 and a low of ₹246.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹316,771.4 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹197.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 530,087 shares.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for ONGC, indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock reached a high of ₹248.35 and a low of ₹243.75. This range reflects a modest fluctuation in the stock price, indicating market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Ongc Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for ONGC has decreased by 64.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹243.9, reflecting a decline of 1.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: ONGC reached a high of 246.65 and a low of 244.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock moved below several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|246.03
|Support 1
|243.88
|Resistance 2
|247.42
|Support 2
|243.12
|Resistance 3
|248.18
|Support 3
|241.73
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|256.16
|10 Days
|258.27
|20 Days
|254.77
|50 Days
|266.59
|100 Days
|291.14
|300 Days
|283.02
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹246.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹244.87 and ₹250.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹244.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 250.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 246.65 and 244.95 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 244.95 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 246.65.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 70.29% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹246.05, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable rise, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a continued downward trend.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹246.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹244.87 and ₹250.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹244.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 250.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC decreased by 0.42% today, bringing it down to ₹246.2, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.45% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1253.55
|8.45
|0.68
|1608.95
|1217.7
|848113.27
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|246.2
|-1.05
|-0.42
|344.6
|197.4
|309726.49
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|405.65
|-1.25
|-0.31
|457.2
|238.93
|57543.41
|Oil India
|448.5
|4.15
|0.93
|767.3
|213.17
|48635.57
|Petronet LNG
|336.75
|-3.5
|-1.03
|384.9
|205.25
|50512.5
Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Ongc's trading volume is down by 70.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹246.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 246.75 & a low of 245.05 in the previous trading hour.
Ongc Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price declined by 0.53%, trading at ₹245.95, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG experienced declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1253.0
|7.9
|0.63
|1608.95
|1217.7
|847741.16
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|245.95
|-1.3
|-0.53
|344.6
|197.4
|309411.99
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|404.7
|-2.2
|-0.54
|457.2
|238.93
|57408.65
|Oil India
|445.9
|1.55
|0.35
|767.3
|213.17
|48353.63
|Petronet LNG
|336.15
|-4.1
|-1.2
|384.9
|205.25
|50422.5
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹245.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹244.87 and ₹250.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹244.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 250.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.44%, currently trading at ₹246.15. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have experienced a notable increase of 24.32%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.7%
|3 Months
|-13.54%
|6 Months
|-10.3%
|YTD
|20.65%
|1 Year
|24.32%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|250.97
|Support 1
|244.87
|Resistance 2
|254.83
|Support 2
|242.63
|Resistance 3
|257.07
|Support 3
|238.77
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 530 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.6 & ₹246.5 yesterday to end at ₹247.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend