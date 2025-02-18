Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹232.20 and closed at ₹233.65, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹234.10 and dipped to a low of ₹229.50. With a market capitalization of ₹292,696.75 crore, ONGC is currently trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and above its 52-week low of ₹225.35. The BSE volume for the day was 138,105 shares.
Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|236.89
|10 Days
|245.45
|20 Days
|251.54
|50 Days
|251.86
|100 Days
|261.23
|300 Days
|278.92
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.85, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹233.65
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹232.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹228.17 and ₹237.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹228.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 237.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -78.68% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ONGC is down by 78.68% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹232.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.8 and 229.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.85 and selling near hourly resistance 232.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.42
|Support 1
|231.22
|Resistance 2
|234.48
|Support 2
|230.08
|Resistance 3
|235.62
|Support 3
|229.02
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹233.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.10 & ₹229.50 yesterday to end at ₹232.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend