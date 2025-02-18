Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 233.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 232.20 and closed at 233.65, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 234.10 and dipped to a low of 229.50. With a market capitalization of 292,696.75 crore, ONGC is currently trading significantly below its 52-week high of 344.60 and above its 52-week low of 225.35. The BSE volume for the day was 138,105 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 12:23 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days236.89
10 Days245.45
20 Days251.54
50 Days251.86
100 Days261.23
300 Days278.92
18 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Feb 2025, 12:17 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.85, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹233.65

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 232.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 228.17 and 237.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 228.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 237.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Feb 2025, 11:51 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -78.68% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ONGC is down by 78.68% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 232.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.8 and 229.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.85 and selling near hourly resistance 232.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.42Support 1231.22
Resistance 2234.48Support 2230.08
Resistance 3235.62Support 3229.02
18 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹233.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.10 & 229.50 yesterday to end at 232.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

