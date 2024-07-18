Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹324.7 and the close price was ₹322.55. The stock reached a high of ₹327.5 and a low of ₹319.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹405,588.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹323.6 and the low was ₹165.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,281,197 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹329.95, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹322.4
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹326.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹331.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹331.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The price of ONGC shares has decreased by -0.08% and is currently trading at ₹322.15. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a significant increase of 93.90% to ₹322.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.47%
|3 Months
|2.98%
|6 Months
|37.24%
|YTD
|57.35%
|1 Year
|93.9%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.72
|Support 1
|318.87
|Resistance 2
|331.03
|Support 2
|315.33
|Resistance 3
|334.57
|Support 3
|311.02
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 2.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24474 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹322.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹327.5 & ₹319.65 yesterday to end at ₹322.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend