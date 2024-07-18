Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 322.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 324.7 and the close price was 322.55. The stock reached a high of 327.5 and a low of 319.65. The market capitalization stood at 405,588.23 crore. The 52-week high was 323.6 and the low was 165.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,281,197 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹329.95, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹322.4

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 326.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 331.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 331.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The price of ONGC shares has decreased by -0.08% and is currently trading at 322.15. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a significant increase of 93.90% to 322.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.47%
3 Months2.98%
6 Months37.24%
YTD57.35%
1 Year93.9%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.72Support 1318.87
Resistance 2331.03Support 2315.33
Resistance 3334.57Support 3311.02
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 2.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131414
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24474 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹322.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 327.5 & 319.65 yesterday to end at 322.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

