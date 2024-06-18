Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹276.7 and closed at ₹276.55. The stock reached a high of ₹278.2 and a low of ₹274.35. The market cap of ONGC was ₹346209.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a low of ₹152.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 797,830 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 17.07%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increased futures price and higher open interest in Ongc indicate a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹276.1, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹275.2
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹276.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.63 and ₹277.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC increased by 0.76% today, reaching ₹277.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have risen by 74.69% to ₹277.30. In comparison, the Nifty index grew by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.76%
|3 Months
|0.42%
|6 Months
|36.98%
|YTD
|34.31%
|1 Year
|74.69%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.48
|Support 1
|273.63
|Resistance 2
|279.77
|Support 2
|272.07
|Resistance 3
|281.33
|Support 3
|269.78
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 5.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20742 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹276.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.2 & ₹274.35 yesterday to end at ₹276.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend