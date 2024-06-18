Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 275.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 276.7 and closed at 276.55. The stock reached a high of 278.2 and a low of 274.35. The market cap of ONGC was 346209.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 292.95 and a low of 152.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 797,830 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 17.07%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increased futures price and higher open interest in Ongc indicate a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹276.1, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹275.2

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 276.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.63 and 277.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:24 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC increased by 0.76% today, reaching 277.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have risen by 74.69% to 277.30. In comparison, the Nifty index grew by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.76%
3 Months0.42%
6 Months36.98%
YTD34.31%
1 Year74.69%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1277.48Support 1273.63
Resistance 2279.77Support 2272.07
Resistance 3281.33Support 3269.78
18 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 5.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20742 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹276.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278.2 & 274.35 yesterday to end at 276.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

