Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at 232.10, up 1.02% from yesterday's 229.75
BackBack

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹232.10, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹229.75

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 229.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.10 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ongc Share Price Highlights

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 225.90 and closed slightly lower at 225.45. The stock reached a high of 230.40 and maintained a low of 225.90. With a market capitalization of 289,031.91 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 215.20. The BSE volume for the day was 383,003 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:15 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc has a 8.37% MF holding & 7.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.94% in to 8.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.12% in to 7.53% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32:09 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ongc has a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 11.47% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 13.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04:58 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Financial performance

Ongc has delivered a EPS growth of 44.53% & a revenue growth of 21.28% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 6577732.00 cr which is 2.29% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -30.86% for revenue & -15.05% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:34:57 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 32.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:00:55 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 1.02% today, reaching 232.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation experienced declines, Oil India and Petronet LNG saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1238.8-1.6-0.131608.951156.01676390.35
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.12.351.02344.6215.2291988.28
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation323.15-2.3-0.71457.2287.5568760.59
Oil India385.87.82.06767.3328.162491.56
Petronet Lng287.33.11.09384.9253.443095.0
18 Mar 2025, 05:37:00 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock reached a low of 228.45 and a high of 232.50. This reflects a trading range of 4.05, indicating moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 04:33:44 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:49 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed today at ₹232.10, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price closed the day at 232.10 - a 1.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 233.63 , 235.01 , 237.56. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 229.7 , 227.15 , 225.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:12 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 10.16% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Ongc has increased by 10.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 232.10, reflecting a rise of 1.02%. Trading volume is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30:34 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:11:33 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.15, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 231.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.04 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:43 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days226.56
10 Days227.17
20 Days231.28
50 Days246.75
100 Days250.65
300 Days274.89
18 Mar 2025, 02:56:04 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:46:31 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 26.82% higher than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ONGC's trading volume has increased by 26.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 231.40, reflecting a rise of 0.72%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37:48 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.38 and 230.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 230.53 and selling near hourly resistance 232.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.22Support 1231.37
Resistance 2232.63Support 2230.93
Resistance 3233.07Support 3230.52
18 Mar 2025, 02:15:24 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:04:36 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹231.70, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 231.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 233.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 233.04 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:45:49 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 57.73% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Ongc has increased by 57.73% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 231.65, reflecting a rise of 0.83%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33:34 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 231.8 & a low of 229.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 231.23 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.38Support 1230.53
Resistance 2233.02Support 2229.32
Resistance 3234.23Support 3228.68
18 Mar 2025, 01:13:15 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Ongc suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05:13 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock experienced a low of 228.45 and reached a high of 231.85, indicating a fluctuation in its value. This range reflects the stock's performance and market dynamics throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:46:27 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.22% higher than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: The trading volume for ONGC until midnight has increased by 71.22% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 230, reflecting a rise of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with significant volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34:36 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.2 and 229.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.45 and selling near hourly resistance 232.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1231.23Support 1229.68
Resistance 2232.17Support 2229.07
Resistance 3232.78Support 3228.13
18 Mar 2025, 12:20:35 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days226.56
10 Days227.17
20 Days231.28
50 Days246.75
100 Days250.65
300 Days274.89
18 Mar 2025, 12:20:33 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:17:03 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹230.40, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 230.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 227.21 and 231.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 227.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 231.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:49:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 93.93% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ONGC's trading volume has surged by 93.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 231.05, reflecting an increase of 0.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased volume often indicates a sustainable rise, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33:00 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 231.85 & a low of 229.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 230.18 and 231.27, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.2Support 1229.45
Resistance 2233.4Support 2227.9
Resistance 3234.95Support 3226.7
18 Mar 2025, 11:21:29 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹230.65, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 230.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 227.21 and 231.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 227.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 231.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12:52 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's share price increased by 0.67% today, reaching 231.30, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are experiencing declines, others such as Oil India and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1239.6-0.8-0.061608.951156.01677472.94
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation231.31.550.67344.6215.2290981.86
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation324.2-1.25-0.38457.2287.5568984.01
Oil India383.05.01.32767.3328.162038.02
Petronet Lng285.050.850.3384.9253.442757.5
18 Mar 2025, 11:05:26 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:45:47 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 61.84% higher than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for ONGC has increased by 61.84% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 230.75, reflecting a rise of 0.44%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with increased volume, it could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36:13 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 230.45 & a low of 228.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.18Support 1228.28
Resistance 2231.27Support 2227.47
Resistance 3232.08Support 3226.38
18 Mar 2025, 10:11:06 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:54:20 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price decreased by 0.44%, bringing it down to 228.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation experienced declines, whereas Oil India and Petronet LNG saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.84% and 0.79%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1239.35-1.05-0.081608.951156.01677134.64
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation228.75-1.0-0.44344.6215.2287773.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation324.75-0.7-0.22457.2287.5569101.04
Oil India381.03.00.79767.3328.161714.06
Petronet Lng285.351.150.4384.9253.442802.5
18 Mar 2025, 09:41:35 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:35:58 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹230.20, up 0.20% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 230.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 227.21 and 231.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 227.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 231.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:20:41 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 229.05. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have declined by 11.21%, also reaching 229.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months0.56%
6 Months-21.46%
YTD-3.97%
1 Year-11.21%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1231.42Support 1227.21
Resistance 2233.04Support 2224.62
Resistance 3235.63Support 3223.0
18 Mar 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9942 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 383 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04:10 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹225.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 230.40 & 225.90 yesterday to end at 229.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

