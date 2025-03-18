Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹232.10, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹225.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹225.45. The stock reached a high of ₹230.40 and maintained a low of ₹225.90. With a market capitalization of ₹289,031.91 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹215.20. The BSE volume for the day was 383,003 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Ongc Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc has a 8.37% MF holding & 7.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.94% in to 8.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.12% in to 7.53% in quarter.
Ongc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ongc has a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 11.47% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 13.00% respectively.
Ongc Live Updates: Financial performance
Ongc has delivered a EPS growth of 44.53% & a revenue growth of 21.28% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 6577732.00 cr which is 2.29% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -30.86% for revenue & -15.05% in profit for the quarter 4.
Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹307.0, 32.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 1.02% today, reaching ₹232.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation experienced declines, Oil India and Petronet LNG saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1238.8
|-1.6
|-0.13
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1676390.35
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.1
|2.35
|1.02
|344.6
|215.2
|291988.28
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|323.15
|-2.3
|-0.71
|457.2
|287.55
|68760.59
|Oil India
|385.8
|7.8
|2.06
|767.3
|328.1
|62491.56
|Petronet Lng
|287.3
|3.1
|1.09
|384.9
|253.4
|43095.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock reached a low of ₹228.45 and a high of ₹232.50. This reflects a trading range of ₹4.05, indicating moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed today at ₹232.10, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹229.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price closed the day at ₹232.10 - a 1.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 233.63 , 235.01 , 237.56. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 229.7 , 227.15 , 225.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 10.16% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Ongc has increased by 10.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹232.10, reflecting a rise of 1.02%. Trading volume is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.15, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹229.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹231.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.04 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|226.56
|10 Days
|227.17
|20 Days
|231.28
|50 Days
|246.75
|100 Days
|250.65
|300 Days
|274.89
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 26.82% higher than yesterday
Ongc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ONGC's trading volume has increased by 26.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹231.40, reflecting a rise of 0.72%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.38 and 230.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 230.53 and selling near hourly resistance 232.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.22
|Support 1
|231.37
|Resistance 2
|232.63
|Support 2
|230.93
|Resistance 3
|233.07
|Support 3
|230.52
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹231.70, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹229.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹231.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹233.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹233.04 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 57.73% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Ongc has increased by 57.73% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹231.65, reflecting a rise of 0.83%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 231.8 & a low of 229.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 231.23 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.38
|Support 1
|230.53
|Resistance 2
|233.02
|Support 2
|229.32
|Resistance 3
|234.23
|Support 3
|228.68
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Ongc suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock experienced a low of ₹228.45 and reached a high of ₹231.85, indicating a fluctuation in its value. This range reflects the stock's performance and market dynamics throughout the day.
Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.22% higher than yesterday
Ongc Live Updates: The trading volume for ONGC until midnight has increased by 71.22% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹230, reflecting a rise of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with significant volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 232.2 and 229.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 229.45 and selling near hourly resistance 232.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|231.23
|Support 1
|229.68
|Resistance 2
|232.17
|Support 2
|229.07
|Resistance 3
|232.78
|Support 3
|228.13
Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|226.56
|10 Days
|227.17
|20 Days
|231.28
|50 Days
|246.75
|100 Days
|250.65
|300 Days
|274.89
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹230.40, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹229.75
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹230.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹227.21 and ₹231.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹227.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 231.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 93.93% higher than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ONGC's trading volume has surged by 93.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹231.05, reflecting an increase of 0.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased volume often indicates a sustainable rise, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 231.85 & a low of 229.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 230.18 and 231.27, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.2
|Support 1
|229.45
|Resistance 2
|233.4
|Support 2
|227.9
|Resistance 3
|234.95
|Support 3
|226.7
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹230.65, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹229.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹230.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹227.21 and ₹231.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹227.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 231.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc's share price increased by 0.67% today, reaching ₹231.30, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are experiencing declines, others such as Oil India and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1239.6
|-0.8
|-0.06
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1677472.94
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|231.3
|1.55
|0.67
|344.6
|215.2
|290981.86
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|324.2
|-1.25
|-0.38
|457.2
|287.55
|68984.01
|Oil India
|383.0
|5.0
|1.32
|767.3
|328.1
|62038.02
|Petronet Lng
|285.05
|0.85
|0.3
|384.9
|253.4
|42757.5
Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 61.84% higher than yesterday
Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for ONGC has increased by 61.84% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹230.75, reflecting a rise of 0.44%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with increased volume, it could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 230.45 & a low of 228.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.18
|Support 1
|228.28
|Resistance 2
|231.27
|Support 2
|227.47
|Resistance 3
|232.08
|Support 3
|226.38
Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price decreased by 0.44%, bringing it down to ₹228.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation experienced declines, whereas Oil India and Petronet LNG saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.84% and 0.79%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1239.35
|-1.05
|-0.08
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1677134.64
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|228.75
|-1.0
|-0.44
|344.6
|215.2
|287773.89
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|324.75
|-0.7
|-0.22
|457.2
|287.55
|69101.04
|Oil India
|381.0
|3.0
|0.79
|767.3
|328.1
|61714.06
|Petronet Lng
|285.35
|1.15
|0.4
|384.9
|253.4
|42802.5
Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹230.20, up 0.20% from yesterday's ₹229.75
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹230.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹227.21 and ₹231.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹227.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 231.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹229.05. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have declined by 11.21%, also reaching ₹229.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|0.56%
|6 Months
|-21.46%
|YTD
|-3.97%
|1 Year
|-11.21%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|231.42
|Support 1
|227.21
|Resistance 2
|233.04
|Support 2
|224.62
|Resistance 3
|235.63
|Support 3
|223.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9942 k
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 383 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹225.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.40 & ₹225.90 yesterday to end at ₹229.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.