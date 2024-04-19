Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹286.55 and closed at ₹283.05. The stock reached a high of ₹287.7 and a low of ₹273.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹345,077.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.45, and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,001,748 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ONGC stock is currently priced at ₹274.3, reflecting a decrease of 3.09% with a net change of -8.75. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.
