Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -3.09 %. The stock closed at 283.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at 286.55 and closed at 283.05. The stock reached a high of 287.7 and a low of 273.25. The market capitalization stood at 345,077.06 crore. The 52-week high was 292.45, and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,001,748 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹274.3, down -3.09% from yesterday's ₹283.05

ONGC stock is currently priced at 274.3, reflecting a decrease of 3.09% with a net change of -8.75. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹283.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,001,748 shares with a closing price of 283.05.

