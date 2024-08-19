Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 328.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC had an open price of 332.3 and closed at 328.45. The stock reached a high of 335.8 and a low of 328.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 414,646 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 344.6 and a low of 172.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,297,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31454 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1297 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹328.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 335.8 & 328.65 yesterday to end at 329.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

