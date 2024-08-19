Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC had an open price of ₹332.3 and closed at ₹328.45. The stock reached a high of ₹335.8 and a low of ₹328.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹414,646 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹172.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,297,649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1297 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.8 & ₹328.65 yesterday to end at ₹329.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend