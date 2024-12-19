Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.10 -1.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.65 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.75 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.35 -1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 244.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 248.35 and closed slightly lower at 247.25. The day's trading saw a high of 248.35 and a low of 243.45, indicating some volatility. The company has a market capitalization of 311,236.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 197.4, with a trading volume of 193,469 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:41:20 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.88%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Ongc Live Updates: null

19 Dec 2024, 09:33:42 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹240.05, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹244.35

Ongc Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of 242.18 & second support of 240.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 237.28. If the stock price breaks the final support of 237.28 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:20:23 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 1.66%, currently trading at 240.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have appreciated by 21.89%, reaching 240.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months-13.03%
6 Months-10.09%
YTD19.07%
1 Year21.89%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.08Support 1242.18
Resistance 2250.17Support 2240.37
Resistance 3251.98Support 3237.28
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 29.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12134 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04:52 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹247.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 248.35 & 243.45 yesterday to end at 244. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue