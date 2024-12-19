Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹248.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹247.25. The day's trading saw a high of ₹248.35 and a low of ₹243.45, indicating some volatility. The company has a market capitalization of ₹311,236.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹197.4, with a trading volume of 193,469 shares on the BSE.
Ongc Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of ₹242.18 & second support of ₹240.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹237.28. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹237.28 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 1.66%, currently trading at ₹240.30. Over the past year, ONGC shares have appreciated by 21.89%, reaching ₹240.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|3 Months
|-13.03%
|6 Months
|-10.09%
|YTD
|19.07%
|1 Year
|21.89%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.08
|Support 1
|242.18
|Resistance 2
|250.17
|Support 2
|240.37
|Resistance 3
|251.98
|Support 3
|237.28
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 29.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹248.35 & ₹243.45 yesterday to end at ₹244. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend