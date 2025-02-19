Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 1.20 %. The stock closed at 233.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 232.20 and closed at 233.65, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 237.10 and a low of 229.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 297,222.01 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its stability, though it remains below its 52-week high of 344.60 and above its 52-week low of 225.35. The BSE recorded a volume of 354,131 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9508 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹233.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 237.10 & 229.50 yesterday to end at 236.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

