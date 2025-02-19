Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹232.20 and closed at ₹233.65, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹237.10 and a low of ₹229.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹297,222.01 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its stability, though it remains below its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and above its 52-week low of ₹225.35. The BSE recorded a volume of 354,131 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹237.10 & ₹229.50 yesterday to end at ₹236.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend