Ongc Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹325 and closed at ₹322.4. The high for the day was ₹333.45 and the low was ₹321.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹416,658.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹327.5 and the low was ₹165.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,779,839 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 4.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹333.45 & ₹321.6 yesterday to end at ₹331.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend