Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plunge in Bearish Trading Today
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plunge in Bearish Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 275.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 279.75, reached a high of 279.75, and a low of 274 before closing at 275.2. The market capitalization stood at 346901.22 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95, and the 52-week low was 152.55. The BSE volume for the day was 694793 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55:49 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price dropped by 0.53% to reach 274.3, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries, among its peers, are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2964.83.40.113029.92221.052005892.25
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.3-1.45-0.53292.95155.4345077.08
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation520.95-9.25-1.74594.7239.2573899.28
Oil India678.15-12.65-1.83708.85240.6573538.94
Petronet LNG313.9-2.5-0.79327.75191.6547085.0
19 Jun 2024, 09:44:44 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 16.21%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ongc indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:39:15 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹274, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹275.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 274 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.35 and 279.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ONGC has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 276.10. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 74.78% to 276.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.42%
3 Months-0.9%
6 Months37.69%
YTD34.5%
1 Year74.78%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.1Support 1273.35
Resistance 2282.3Support 2270.8
Resistance 3284.85Support 3267.6
19 Jun 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 5.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21722 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 694 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06:27 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹275.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 279.75 & 274 yesterday to end at 275.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

