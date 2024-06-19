Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plunge in Bearish Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹279.75, reached a high of ₹279.75, and a low of ₹274 before closing at ₹275.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹346901.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95, and the 52-week low was ₹152.55. The BSE volume for the day was 694793 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price dropped by 0.53% to reach ₹274.3, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries, among its peers, are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2964.8
|3.4
|0.11
|3029.9
|2221.05
|2005892.25
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.3
|-1.45
|-0.53
|292.95
|155.4
|345077.08
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|520.95
|-9.25
|-1.74
|594.7
|239.25
|73899.28
|Oil India
|678.15
|-12.65
|-1.83
|708.85
|240.65
|73538.94
|Petronet LNG
|313.9
|-2.5
|-0.79
|327.75
|191.65
|47085.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 16.21%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ongc indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹274, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹275.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹274 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.35 and ₹279.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ONGC has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹276.10. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 74.78% to ₹276.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.42%
|3 Months
|-0.9%
|6 Months
|37.69%
|YTD
|34.5%
|1 Year
|74.78%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.1
|Support 1
|273.35
|Resistance 2
|282.3
|Support 2
|270.8
|Resistance 3
|284.85
|Support 3
|267.6
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 5.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21722 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 694 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹275.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹279.75 & ₹274 yesterday to end at ₹275.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend