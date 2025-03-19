Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹232.60, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹230.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹229.75. The stock reached a high of ₹232.50 and a low of ₹228.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹291,988.28 crore, ONGC's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹215.20. The BSE volume recorded was 450,040 shares.
Ongc Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc has a 8.37% MF holding & 7.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.94% in to 8.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.12% in to 7.53% in quarter.
Ongc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ongc has a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 11.47% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 13.00% respectively.
Ongc Live Updates: Financial performance
Ongc has delivered a EPS growth of 44.53% & a revenue growth of 21.28% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 6577732.00 cr which is 2.29% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -30.86% for revenue & -15.05% in profit for the quarter 4.
Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹307.0, 31.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ongc Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 0.22% today, reaching ₹232.60, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Oil India is experiencing a decline, companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1247.7
|8.9
|0.72
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1688434.17
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.6
|0.5
|0.22
|344.6
|215.2
|292617.29
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|327.9
|4.75
|1.47
|457.2
|287.55
|69771.3
|Oil India
|385.25
|-0.3
|-0.08
|767.3
|328.1
|62402.48
|Petronet Lng
|296.8
|9.95
|3.47
|384.9
|253.4
|44520.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock recorded a low of ₹231.80 and a high of ₹235.20. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.04%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed today at ₹232.60, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹232.10
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price closed the day at ₹232.60 - a 0.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 234.58 , 236.63 , 238.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 231.04 , 229.55 , 227.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -12.81% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ONGC's trading volume is down 12.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹232.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.22%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. An increase in price alongside high trading volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential continued decline.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.70, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹232.10
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹232.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹229.7 and ₹233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|226.56
|10 Days
|227.17
|20 Days
|231.28
|50 Days
|246.75
|100 Days
|250.65
|300 Days
|274.89
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.22% lower than yesterday
Ongc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 20.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹233.45, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 233.7 and 232.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.25 and selling near hourly resistance 233.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.47
|Support 1
|232.87
|Resistance 2
|233.73
|Support 2
|232.53
|Resistance 3
|234.07
|Support 3
|232.27
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.85, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹232.10
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹232.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹229.7 and ₹233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.86% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 16.86% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹232.90, reflecting a decline of 0.34%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 234.25 and 232.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.7 and selling near hourly resistance 234.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.7
|Support 1
|232.25
|Resistance 2
|234.6
|Support 2
|231.7
|Resistance 3
|235.15
|Support 3
|230.8
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock recorded a low of ₹231.80 and reached a high of ₹235.20. This indicates a price range of ₹3.40 for the day, reflecting slight fluctuations in the stock's performance.
Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -23.65% lower than yesterday
Ongc Live Updates: As of midnight, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 23.65% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹233.45, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 234.05 and 232.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.45 and selling near hourly resistance 234.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.25
|Support 1
|232.7
|Resistance 2
|234.85
|Support 2
|231.75
|Resistance 3
|235.8
|Support 3
|231.15
Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|226.56
|10 Days
|227.17
|20 Days
|231.28
|50 Days
|246.75
|100 Days
|250.65
|300 Days
|274.89
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.80, up 0.30% from yesterday's ₹232.10
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹232.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹229.7 and ₹233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.17% lower than yesterday
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ONGC is down 33.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹232.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 235.45 and 233.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 233.0 and selling near hourly resistance 235.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.05
|Support 1
|232.45
|Resistance 2
|235.05
|Support 2
|231.85
|Resistance 3
|235.65
|Support 3
|230.85
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹233.15, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹232.10
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹233.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹229.7 and ₹233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.24% lower than yesterday
Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 43.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹234, reflecting a decline of 0.82%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 235.2 & a low of 232.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|235.45
|Support 1
|233.0
|Resistance 2
|236.55
|Support 2
|231.65
|Resistance 3
|237.9
|Support 3
|230.55
Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹232.10
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹232.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹229.7 and ₹233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹232.15. However, over the past year, ONGC's shares have declined by -11.27%, also standing at ₹232.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.0%
|3 Months
|0.53%
|6 Months
|-21.22%
|YTD
|-2.98%
|1 Year
|-11.27%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.63
|Support 1
|229.7
|Resistance 2
|235.01
|Support 2
|227.15
|Resistance 3
|237.56
|Support 3
|225.77
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10019 k
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹229.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.50 & ₹228.45 yesterday to end at ₹232.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.