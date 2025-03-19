Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at 232.60, up 0.22% from yesterday's 232.10

11 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 232.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.60 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Highlights

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 230.50 and closed slightly lower at 229.75. The stock reached a high of 232.50 and a low of 228.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 291,988.28 crore, ONGC's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having a high of 344.60 and a low of 215.20. The BSE volume recorded was 450,040 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc has a 8.37% MF holding & 7.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.94% in to 8.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.12% in to 7.53% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ongc has a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 11.47% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 13.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Financial performance

Ongc has delivered a EPS growth of 44.53% & a revenue growth of 21.28% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 6577732.00 cr which is 2.29% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -30.86% for revenue & -15.05% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 31.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 0.22% today, reaching 232.60, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Oil India is experiencing a decline, companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1247.78.90.721608.951156.01688434.17
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.60.50.22344.6215.2292617.29
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation327.94.751.47457.2287.5569771.3
Oil India385.25-0.3-0.08767.3328.162402.48
Petronet Lng296.89.953.47384.9253.444520.0
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock recorded a low of 231.80 and a high of 235.20. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:32 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.04%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed today at ₹232.60, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price closed the day at 232.60 - a 0.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 234.58 , 236.63 , 238.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 231.04 , 229.55 , 227.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -12.81% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ONGC's trading volume is down 12.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 232.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.22%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. An increase in price alongside high trading volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential continued decline.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.70, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 232.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 229.7 and 233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days226.56
10 Days227.17
20 Days231.28
50 Days246.75
100 Days250.65
300 Days274.89
19 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.22% lower than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 20.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 233.45, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 233.7 and 232.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.25 and selling near hourly resistance 233.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.47Support 1232.87
Resistance 2233.73Support 2232.53
Resistance 3234.07Support 3232.27
19 Mar 2025, 02:11 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 31.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.85, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 232.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 229.7 and 233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.86% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 16.86% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 232.90, reflecting a decline of 0.34%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 234.25 and 232.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.7 and selling near hourly resistance 234.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.7Support 1232.25
Resistance 2234.6Support 2231.7
Resistance 3235.15Support 3230.8
19 Mar 2025, 01:14 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock recorded a low of 231.80 and reached a high of 235.20. This indicates a price range of 3.40 for the day, reflecting slight fluctuations in the stock's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -23.65% lower than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of midnight, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 23.65% compared to yesterday, with the price at 233.45, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 234.05 and 232.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.45 and selling near hourly resistance 234.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.25Support 1232.7
Resistance 2234.85Support 2231.75
Resistance 3235.8Support 3231.15
19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days226.56
10 Days227.17
20 Days231.28
50 Days246.75
100 Days250.65
300 Days274.89
19 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.80, up 0.30% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 232.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 229.7 and 233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.17% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ONGC is down 33.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 232.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 235.45 and 233.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 233.0 and selling near hourly resistance 235.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.05Support 1232.45
Resistance 2235.05Support 2231.85
Resistance 3235.65Support 3230.85
19 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹233.15, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 233.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 229.7 and 233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 0.41% today, reaching 233.05, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Oil India is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.31% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1246.17.30.591608.951156.01686268.99
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation233.050.950.41344.6215.2293183.41
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation328.155.01.55457.2287.5569824.5
Oil India385.5-0.05-0.01767.3328.162442.97
Petronet Lng294.57.652.67384.9253.444175.0
19 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 31.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.24% lower than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ONGC's trading volume has decreased by 43.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 234, reflecting a decline of 0.82%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 235.2 & a low of 232.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1235.45Support 1233.0
Resistance 2236.55Support 2231.65
Resistance 3237.9Support 3230.55
19 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Ongc Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: Today, the share price of Ongc increased by 0.60%, reaching 233.50, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Oil India is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of -0.09% and +0.10%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1250.511.70.941608.951156.01692223.23
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation233.51.40.6344.6215.2293749.52
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation327.554.41.36457.2287.5569696.83
Oil India381.95-3.6-0.93767.3328.161867.94
Petronet Lng292.55.651.97384.9253.443875.0
19 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹232.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹232.10

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 232.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 229.7 and 233.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 229.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 232.15. However, over the past year, ONGC's shares have declined by -11.27%, also standing at 232.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.0%
3 Months0.53%
6 Months-21.22%
YTD-2.98%
1 Year-11.27%
19 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.63Support 1229.7
Resistance 2235.01Support 2227.15
Resistance 3237.56Support 3225.77
19 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 32.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10019 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹229.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 232.50 & 228.45 yesterday to end at 232.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.